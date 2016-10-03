View from SD73: You can help direct future education plans in SD73

As the first month of school comes to a close, I’m pleased to share some important initiatives that have started this fall, which will guide how we deliver education services in the district over the next several years.

Our five-year strategic plan is being developed to align with a new B.C. curriculum that has been introduced by the Ministry of Education and is being implemented in kindergarten through Grade 9.

New curriculum for grades 10 through 12 will be introduced over the next year.

The district’s strategic plan will enhance our ability to personalize learning experiences for all students, enabling them to learn through their interests and passions.

Through the strategic plan, we will further define our organizational direction, which will help shape decisions on resource allocations.

We’re confident this process will help our district create schools that provide students with the foundational skills and competencies they need to realize their potential and become happy, contributing citizens.

The development of strategic directions for SD73 will involve input from our education partners, families and the public.

The plan will touch on themes related to the new curriculum, which is designed to address real-world problems by developing and applying competencies such as communication, critical thinking, creativity, cultural awareness and collaboration.

We’ll inform our partners and the public about opportunities to participate in the development of the strategic plan over the next month and provide links through individual schools, where stakeholders and families can contribute their ideas online.

A second initiative advancing through the fall and winter is the SD73 calendar.

The board, in consultation with our administration, is required to adopt a new school calendar guided by the following priorities:

• A district and local calendar that ensures the best educational outcomes for students.

• A three-year calendar to provide students, families and staff with continuity and predictability.

Before changes are considered, we’re consulting with educators, staff, families and the public to gather input on the calendar.

This outreach will occur through the same online process used to gather input on the strategic plan.

We look forward to receiving your comments and ideas, which will assist the district in creating schools that truly reflect the needs of our students and community.

Alison Sidow is superintendent of the Kamloops-Thompson school district (School District 73). Columns from school district

trustees and staff appear monthly in KTW and online at kamloopsthisweek.com. Sidow can be reached by phone at

(250-374-0679.To respond to this column and/or to send a letter to the editor, email editor@kamloopsthisweek.com.