View from SD73: What IEPs mean for students

When a child has ongoing struggles with learning and it has been determined more in-depth support is required, an IEP may be required.

Parents may also have questions or concerns about what the future holds for their child.

Here are some commonly asked questions that parents may have about individualized planning available through the district to support their child’s education.

• What is an IEP and what does it mean?

When a student is struggling in school and requires greater support in order to succeed, an individual education plan (IEP) may be developed. Simply put, an IEP is the detailed plan of what support will be provided, who will be providing it and when.

Students who require adaptations to their learning, but do not have special-educational needs, may receive educational plans called service plans (for academic accommodations) and behavioural intervention plans (for social-emotional accommodations).

• Who can receive an IEP?

IEPs are put in place for a number of reasons, including physical disabilities, anxiety and learning disabilities. To qualify for an IEP, a student must receive more than 25 hours of learning support in a year. For further information on special education in B.C., please refer to Special Education Services, A Manual of Policies, Procedures and Guidelines, which can be found at: http://www.bced.gov.bc.ca/specialed/special_ed_policy_manual.pdf.

• What is a school-based team and who is on it?

The school-based team (SBT) helps support the student and their family in the IEP process.

A school-based team consists of the classroom teacher, the principal, the learning assistance resource teacher, school counsellors and, potentially, other teachers. The school-based team can be expanded to include school psychologists, family counsellors, speech and language pathologists and other specialists who support the student.

• Who decides what support a child gets?

The SBT, together with the student’s family, discusses appropriate support for the student in developing the IEP. The SBT must consult with the parents of the student and will use that input to determine what supports are put in place.

• What is in an IEP?

The plan will include recommended strategies to be used, resources provided, what assessment measures will be used and which people will be involved in providing support for a student.

The plan will have measurable goals and will be evaluated on its success in meeting those goals

Plans are typically reviewed at the beginning and the end of the school year to evaluate success.

• Is an IEP permanent?

No, IEPs are meant to change and grow with the student. Many students grow out of needing an IEP as the student’s learning adaptations are no longer needed.

• How does an IEP impact graduation?

More than 70 per cent of students with an IEP graduate with a Dogwood diploma within the six-year completion window for high school. In 2015, 24 per cent of special needs students who graduated achieved an 80 per cent average and earned an honours designation from the province.

• My child is gifted. Can they get an IEP for enrichment?

Yes, students who are gifted may receive an IEP to outline learning adaptations. Services and adaptations for gifted students are provided within the classroom.

The district provides enrichment opportunities through opportunities such as the District Science Fair, Math Expo, Heritage Fair, District Choir, Young Authors and Artists and many other programs. Students can participate according to their interests and abilities.

If a parent has questions and concerns about their child, I encourage them to speak to their child’s teacher and principal.

Kathleen Karpuk is a Kamloops-Thompson board of education trustee.