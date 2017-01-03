View from SD73: Learning about learning

Last spring, Premier Christy Clark announced that under the new B.C. school curriculum, all students would receive at least 15 hours of “coding” during the middle school years.

If you are my age, you may have wondered what this meant. I know I did — and I went searching for answers.

I visited Tracy Poelzer, our district technology co-ordinator, who showed me some of the robot project kits she has acquired and developed to support computer coding as part of the new curriculum.

Teachers are now using robots and coding exercises to increase students’ computational thinking and problem-solving skills.

Project kits include the equipment and programing instructions (coding) for the robot to carry out a function, such as movement or travel.

Considerable trial and error is involved in the programming of robots and careful calculation and co-operation between student groups is required.

Students also draw on logic, math and problem-solving skills to undertake successful programing exercises.

While intended for students in grades 6 through 9, primary teachers are also introducing simple coding opportunities to their students and Poelzer has also created kits for that age group.

Even primary students must employ logical and simple mathematical thinking to program their robot to move on a grid or follow an obstacle course.

This can be challenging.

For example, when using Sphero robots, which are small plexi-glass spheres, students use an iPad to access a coding app that displays a list of actions related to their task.

This, in itself, does not seem too hard.

However, students must also determine the distance between obstacles, the required speed of the sphere and the time each distance travelled will take before they can successfully move their sphere — multi-step processes with different kinds of thinking involved.

Yet Poelzer has received feedback from teachers who say students who traditionally lose interest during regular instruction tend to work patiently for longer periods of time when faced with coding challenges.

Students seem engaged and experience success. They may even find a hidden talent.

In early October, I was among audience members who watched demonstrations of programming and ingenuity in technology teacher Darren Seibel’s Grade 9 class at Chase elementary.

Each group of students managed to program their robot to go through a number of tasks.

One group of students went a step further and replaced the treads on their robot with Lego wheels and were controlling the robot with a cellphone.

On my next visit to the school, all robots had been modified with wheels, cellphone controllers and more sophisticated programming. I should mention the unit had long ago been completed, but these students were so interested in the opportunity that they continued to work on their own time.

During recent visits to schools, several Kamloops-Thompson trustees have been treated to a variety of examples in which students are learning sophisticated programming and have similar stories to share.

Regardless of whether students continue with their programming interests or end up making it an eventual career or not, these skills are highly beneficial for learners.

As a trustee, it’s exciting to see how teachers are introducing and guiding their students through coding challenges as our district continues to embrace the redesigned BC Education Plan.

