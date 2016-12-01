Vigil Sunday in Kamloops to oppose pipeline expansion

The organizer of a protest against the Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion is hoping to spark a community conversation about the project now approved by the federal government.

Mike McKenzie is spearheading a candlelight vigil in opposition to the expansion at Sandman Centre at 4 p.m., before Sunday’s Kamloops Blazers-Brandon Wheat Kings game.

The line, which would twin Kinder Morgan’s existing pipeline from Alberta to Burnaby and triple the amount of oil flowing to the coast, was given federal approval on Tuesday.

McKenzie, a former youth representative for the Secwepemc First Nation, said he is concerned about the project’s effects on the health of the Thompson rivers.

The pipeline crosses the Thompson River near Fulton Field.

McKenzie thinks the project has gone under the radar in Kamloops, which has not seen the kind of organized marches and opposition taking place in the Lower Mainland.

“Have we really talked about this as a community? Have we really been out as a community?” he asked.

“Five thousand, 10,000 people went out in Vancouver. I don’t think we’re having the deep conversations we need to be having.”

By holding the event in front of the arena on a Blazers’ game night, McKenzie hopes to get people thinking and talking about the project.

It’s the second anti-Trans Mountain protest he has organized in the past few weeks.

A protest last week drew about 50 people, McKenzie said.

He has set up a Facebook page for the protest at Stop Kinder Morgan Vigil: Kamloops.

As of yesterday afternoon, about 26 people had committed to attending the event.