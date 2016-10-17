Vikings edge Blue Wave in OT under the lights

It took overtime to decide the latest instalment of Friday Night Lights football in Kamloops.

The Valleyview Vikings edged the host Westsyde Blue Wave 13-12 in front of about 2,000 fans in BC Secondary Schools Football Association AA Varsity Okanagan Conference play.

With Westsyde having already scored a touchdown in OT, Valleyview quarterback Hunter Koopmans called his own number on fourth and goal, plunging in from two yards out to tie the game at 12-12.

Vikings’ kicker Scott Poelzer booted the game-winning conversion.

“It was a strong team defensive effort with no single standout, although Justin Hues did recover a fumble for the only turnover,” Valleyview head coach Giuseppe Liberatore told KTW.

Grade 12 standout Parker Matheson scored two touchdowns for the Blue Wave.

“Our players came out focused and, for a change, our defence stepped up and carried the load,” Blue Wave coach Cory Bymoen said.

“Valleyview has some dangerous players with the ball in their hands and are a somewhat physical group up front.

“Full credit to them for their resiliency. They kept with their game plan and, in the end, it propelled them to victory.”

The Blue Wave (0-2) scored in the first quarter and Vikings’ running back Evan Guizzo had a touchdown to tie the game at 6-6.

“We were able to hold them without a score for three-and-a-half quarters, but they seemed to wear us down in the end,” Bymoen said.

“Obviously our players were disappointed, so we will try and take the positives from the game and go from there.”

Valleyview (1-1) is next in action against the Clarence Fulton Maroons of Vernon on Friday at Hillside Stadium. Game time is 5 p.m.

The JV scene

The Vikings and Maroons will square off in 8-man play on Wednesday at Valleyview secondary. Game time is 4 p.m.

Westsyde’s junior team will play host to Rutland on Tuesday, with kickoff slated for 3:30 p.m.