Vikings return to big dance

The kids in the hall couldn’t believe it.

Outside of the 11 girls in Valleyview Vikes red and black and the two coaches on the bench, no one had expected much from this team. For so long, they had been banging on the door of the next level, but couldn’t break through. They had been dismissed from the get-go.

Valleyview, make it to provincials in senior girls’ volleyball?

As if.

But sometimes the best stories are born of teams long forgotten and, with their last berth at the B.C. High School Girls’ AA Volleyball Championship nearly a decade in the past, the Vikes had certainly been forgotten.

“Everyone is super shocked,” senior Ashley Evin said Tuesday, before the team’s last practice.

The outside hitter’s thoughts were echoed by setter and fellow captain Devon Hawkins.

“It’s a pretty big deal — it has been a long time since the senior girls made it to provincials,” she said. “The boys always do well in the sports, so nobody really expected us to make it.

“You could just feel how excited everyone was for us.”

The B.C. championship gets underway today in Abbotsford, with the Vikes drawing into a pool that features the host and No. 2-ranked Mennonite Educational Institute Eagles.

The Kwalikum Kondors of Qualicum Beach and a wild-card entry, Burnaby’s St. Thomas More Collegiate Knights, round-put the group.

“It will be extremely tough competition,” said Vikes’ head coach Annemarie Watts. “Even the wild-card teams are very good and very strong.”

Valleyview is heading to provincials aiming to win, but Watts said a finish inside the top 10 for the No. 8 Vikes would be a successful weekend. If the club can win one or two pool matches to finish either second or third after the round-robin, it will set up a playoff match to get into the top eight.

“I would love to win that cross-over game and come top eight and battle for that,” Watts continued.

“In AA, there is more strength than AAA. You have a lot of private schools — that’s just the number [of students] that they usually slot into. Being totally realistic and being around the game long enough, if we can crack that top 10, it would be good.”

The tournament’s gold-medal game goes Saturday evening.

Valleyview’s roster boasts a level of athleticism that has allowed the program to reach new heights this season.

It’s supplemented by a special team dynamic. For the club’s five seniors, including Evin and Hawkins, the trip to a high school provincial championship is a new experience — assistant coach Dan Kovacs described them as “over the moon” with excitement.

For the six Grade 11s, meanwhile, the mood is a little more tempered — they represented Valleyview at the junior provincials last season and have brought a calmness to big matches this year.

For the coach?

“I think I jumped higher than any of the kids on my volleyball team,” Watts said.

“To finally get a team that has that athleticism . . . and to bring them to that level and finally get to that provincials, it’s like the bonus at the end. Now, there’s no pressure, we go in, we’re relaxed.”

Valleyview fell to Sa-Hali in the Okanagan final, but advanced to the B.C. championship based on its second-place standing in the region.

As much as the Vikes are happy just to be at provincials, they want to turn a few more heads in Abbotsford this weekend.

The year has been a grind — the provincials will be their ninth tournament weekend — but they still have a little gas left in the tank.

“It has been hard. We’re tired and exhausted,” Hawkins said.

“You can feel tired and everything, but once you get on the court, you forget about being tired, you forget about how exhausted and sore you are and you just play.”