Violent offender close to being free

A former Kamloops criminal who was described by doctors as “floridly psychotic” after he stabbed a woman at random outside Royal Inland Hospital is one step closer to freedom.

The Parole Board of Canada has removed Robert Semchuk’s residency condition, meaning he no longer has to reside in a half-way house.

In 2008, a jury found Semchuk guilty of a string of charges stemming from a bizarre and violent crime spree two years earlier.

On Nov. 30, 2006, Semchuk approached a 60-year-old woman at a parking meter outside RIH and stabbed her once in the chest and three times in the stomach before stealing her purse and fleeing in a stolen car. He was arrested following a police pursuit that stretched from Kamloops to Peachland.

Semchuk, 53, has a lengthy criminal history spanning three decades, including 16 convictions for violent offences. According to parole documents, justice officials have labelled Semchuk a high risk to re-offend violently.

Despite that, he was released statutorily from federal prison in May 2013 and has been living under close supervision since. Semchuk was labelled a long-term offender in 2009, which means he will be under the Parole Board of Canada’s supervision until 2019.

Because he is a long-term offender, anywhere Semchuk lives until 2019 will have to be approved by his parole officer.

According to parole documents, he has been waitlisted for a room in a supportive-housing facility in the Lower Mainland and he will remain in a half-way house until his spot becomes available.

Semchuk is still required to meet regularly with his parole officer and comply with treatment and medication to address his mental-health issues.