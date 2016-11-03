Violent woman gets five weeks in jail for assaults on ex-boyfriend

A woman with a history of violence against her spouse has been sentenced to another month in jail.

Inge Andrade pleaded guilty in provincial court to assault causing bodily harm as well as a number of breaches of court orders.

It marks the fourth conviction for violence for the 43-year-old woman against her partner, Quinn Smith.

Crown prosecutor Monica Fras said the assault occurred on June 21 this year. A resident of an apartment on Royal Avenue called police when he saw Smith slumped outside of a unit, bleeding from the head.

Smith told police that Andrade attacked him with a piece of vacuum cleaner, causing bruising and bleeding on his head. He escaped to his balcony and then onto a neighbour’s balcony out of fear of Andrade.

She also breached a number of court orders to stay away from him.

“She doesn’t appear to have any insight into this,” Fras said, citing a pre-sentence report.

In previous incidents, Andrade was convicted of punching and kicking Smith as well as attempting to light his clothes on fire while he slept. In some instances the beatings were seen by onlookers in a public place.

Defence lawyer Sheldon Tate said Andrade “realizes the relationship is toxic.”

He said while Smith reported incidents to police, Andrade has been silent about his conduct.

“She’s never reported. . . . She doesn’t seek the help of others or complain.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Len Marchand sentenced Andrade to the 120 days sought by Crown.

With time served, her effective sentence is 37 more days. She will also serve a year of probation during which she is not to have contact with Smith.