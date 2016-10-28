Violinist wins first Peter Collins bursary

Lindsey Christian-Hack is the first recipient of a $500 bursary from the Peter Collins Memorial Fund. The violinist began her lessons at age seven and studies with Cvetozar Vutev. Lindsey says music is the most important part of her life.

“It is a passion I hold near and dear to my heart and I hope to continue it for the rest of my life,” she said. “I love playing music.”

Her teacher described her as talented and passionate about learning and performing. Lindsey is working toward her Grade 10 Royal Conservatory of Music violin exam in January.

The fund was created in memory of Collins, who also taught students music as well as performing. He died last year.