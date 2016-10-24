Visitors take Titans, Vikings to task on gridiron (with slideshow)

The South Kamloops Titans and Valleyview Vikings suffered identical fates in B.C. Secondary Schools Football Association play at Hillside Stadium on Friday.

In the late game, the Vernon Panthers often started with good field position in a 31-0 victory over South Kam.

The Titans were able to slow down the Panthers’ potent passing game, but costly turnovers and poor special-teams play were too much to overcome.

Earlier Friday, the Clarence Fulton Maroons were dominant in a 31-0 victory over the Valleyview Vikings.

The top two teams from the AA Varsity Okanagan Conference will advance to the playoffs.

Vernon looks primed to place first, sitting at 2-0 with games against Valleyview (1-2) and Westsyde (0-2) remaining.

South Kam (1-1) and Clarence Fulton (2-1) will square off in Vernon on Friday in a pivotal game that will likely decide which team nabs the second playoff berth in the division.

Westsyde will be looking to score an upset victory over Vernon on Friday at Hillside Stadium, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.