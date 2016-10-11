Volunteer Kamloops cooking up a fundraiser

Volunteer Kamloops is hosting a fundraiser barbecue night to raise money for the non-profit organization.

The dinner will be held at the Fox ’n Hounds Pub on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dinner includes roasted rosemary chicken and barbecue baby back ribs with caesar salad.

Tickets are $15, with a limited supply of 150 for sale.

The event will also include a 50/50 draw and a silent auction of items including a 20-minute helicopter tour for two, a framed oil painting by local artist Marianna Abutalipova and green fees for four to Rivershore Golf Course.

To purchase tickets, email sladd27@gmail.com, call 250-372-8313 or visit Volunteer Kamloops at 705 Seymour St., Tuesdays to Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.