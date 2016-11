Voting in B.C. Liberal Kamloops-North Thompson nomination race has begun

Kamloops-North Thompson BC Liberals are voting for a candidate to replace Terry Lake in the 2017 election.

Three candidates – Steven Puhallo, Peter Milobar and Mike Grenier – made short speeches to a large crowd on McArthur Island on Saturday.

To hear what they said, follow @ChrisJFoulds on Twitter. Voting ends at 4:30. Polling stations are on Mac Isle and in Sun Peaks, Barriere and Clearwater.

Kamloopsthisweek.com will have story on results later today.