Vutev, Olds win at Mayor’s Gala for the Arts

Kamloops Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Cvetozar Vutev was named artist of the year at the annual Mayor’s Awards for the Arts gala on the weekend.

Vutev teaches violin, viola, chamber music and string orchestra with the Kamloops Symphony Music School, has also taught with the Kamloops Interior Summer School of Music, is first violist with the Okanagan Symphony and concertmaster for the Opera Kelowna Orchestra. Also nominated were Cathi Marshall and Andrew Cooper.

Madison Olds won the award for emerging artist and was competing with herself as her band Bees and the Bare Bones, which also includes Abby Wale and Chloe Beauchamp-Brisson, was also nominated, along with artist Eric Prytula.

Olds was voted YTV’s Virtual Next Star in 2013 and her band recently recorded in Nashville. She is also an actor who has performed in Beauty and the Beast and Emotional Creatures. CBC Radio and CTV News featured her and her anti-bullying song Somebody Loves You.

The Business in Support of the Arts went to Radio NL for its significant contribution supporting local arts and culture. Also nominated were CFJC TV’s Midday Show and Kamloops This Week.