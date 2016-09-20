VW turtles all the way down — the river

A boatload of (plastic) turtles were released into the chilly waters of the South Thompson River Sunday as the 2016 VW Turtle River Race got underway.

The annual festival sees people buy a turtle and hope their artificial shell crosses the finish line to claim a prize. Proceeds from this year’s event — $26,000 — went to Western Canada Theatre’s youth programming.

Top three finishers in the day’s two races won big prize packages.

The first-place prize package — won by Ray McDonald in Race #1 and Rob Phillips in Race #2 — was a WestJet flight for two, Rocky Mountaineer SilverLeaf trip for two, a $1,000 Save-on-Foods gift certificate, a $500 Surplus Herby’s gift certificate and a $500 Aberdeen Mall shopping spree.

The second-place prize package — won by Donna Greenlay and Kelly Walker — was a zipline experience for two, whitewater rafting for two, scuba diving tuitions for two, Seattle Mariners tickets and accommodations for two, portable speaker and power supply from Andre’s Electronic, a six-month couple’s membership to the YMCA – YWCA and Sun Rivers golf passes.

The third-place prize package — won by Kathleen Bodharick and Debra Jaeb — was a $500 gift certificate to Mittz Kitchen and two season’s passes to Western Canada Theatre.