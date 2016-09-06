Waiting for service in ER

Editor:

This past Friday I had to visit our local emergency room. I received excellent care when I finally made it through the waiting process.

However, I was disturbed to hear a staff member tell another patient she could not provide her with a blanket as there were none available.

This was at noon. So much for contracting out laundry services.

My second issue relates to patient safety.

I was very upset to find their was no monitoring of patients throughout my four-hour stay in the waiting area.

Though this did not affect me personally, there were others whose conditions changed during their wait.

No one ever asked those waiting if they were OK.

Trish Kelley

Kamloops