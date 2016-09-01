Home Community Waiting for the big show CommunityLifestylesPeople Waiting for the big show By Kamloops This Week - September 1, 2016 4 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter Grandma Gail Hindle and grandkids Cara (left) and Silas wait for Bobs & LoLo to appear at the B.C. WIldlife Park on the weekend. Bobs & LoLo is a Vancouver-based children’s music duo consisting of Robyn Hardy, and Lorraine Pond. Visitors to the east Kamloops facility on the Labour Day weekend will see the Birds of Prey show and feeding of Clover, the Kermode bear. More information at bcwildlife.org.