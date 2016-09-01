Waiting for the big show

Waiting for the big show

By
Kamloops This Week
-
4
0
SHARE
Grandma Gail Hindle and grandkids Cara (left) and Silas wait for Bobs & LoLo to appear at the B.C. WIldlife Park on the weekend. Bobs & LoLo is a Vancouver-based children’s music duo consisting of Robyn Hardy, and Lorraine Pond. Visitors to the east Kamloops facility on the Labour Day weekend will see the Birds of Prey show and feeding of Clover, the Kermode bear. More information at bcwildlife.org.

Bobs & Lolo helping BC Wildlife Park wind down summer_3404

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please login to leave a comment or to vote.

Click here to login