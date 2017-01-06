In wake of court decision, $50-million influx, union head suggests 70 teachers needed locally

While David Komljenovic is happy to see $50 million added to providing education in the province, the head of the Kamloops-Thompson Teachers Association (KTTA) doesn’t believe the influx of cash will solve all issues.

That includes the more than 400 grievances the union filed after the November Supreme Court of Canada ruling that reinstated 2002 contract language in teachers’ contracts on class sizes and compositions.

Komljenovic said his union chose the grievance process to solidify its concerns about gaps in the education system in the Kamloops-Thompson region.

Meetings are ongoing to address the issues, he added, noting the new money announced on Thursday that could see another 1,000 teachers and specialty teachers added to the system will help resolve some of those points of contention.

He said he’s not happy the B.C. Teachers’ Federation (BCTF) spent years fighting the removal of the language it had bargained, arguing its case at all levels of the judicial system up to the Supreme Court of Canada hearing last November, one that saw both sides surprised when the justices issued an immediate ruling upholding the BCTF’s complaint.

“They could implement that decision in full right now,” Komljenovic said, expressing frustration at the years the government told teachers they couldn’t afford to put more money into the system, only to bring out the new cash infusion two months after the ruling.

“The fact we had to go through this for a number of years to get this money is upsetting,” he said.

In 2014, the district estimated it needed an additional 53 full-time equivalent teachers, Komljenovic said, referring to the study done by then-superintendent Karl deBruijn.

The union president estimated with growth in the district, the number of teachers required is likely closer to 70, not including specialty teachers that are needed.

That category includes special-education teachers, speech-language pathologists, behaviour-intervention specialists, school psychologists, aboriginal-support teachers, counsellors, English-language learner teachers and teacher-librarians.

Given most elementary schools and some secondary schools are experiencing overcrowding, Komljenovic said one of the challenges the KTTA and School District 73 face is how to add the teachers and teaching staff needed. He said the easiest solution is to add portables at schools identified as requiring more educational staff, most of which are on the North Shore.

However, “space exists,” Komljenovic said of the option to reopen a school closed in earlier reconfiguration decisions. Among those he suggested is Happyvale elementary on Holt Street in Brocklehurst, which is now home to the BIG Little Science Centre.

“But they could use part of the Grube, too,” he said.

The Henry Grube Education Centre on Kitchener Crescent at the north end of Overlanders Bridge could also be used for classroom space, Komljenovic said.

He suggested teachers could be added through job-sharing situations in classrooms, something he noted some teachers prefer.

“We also acknowledge that there may be some situations when a class has to be more than the maximum, but that could be done with more specialty teachers and support staff,” Komljenovic said.