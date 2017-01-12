In wake of opioid crisis, regulate drugs

Editor:
I think the development of more powerful street drugs (i.e. fentanyl, meth, etc.) of course is driven by the profits available for cheaper more powerful lethal drugs. I think it may be time to look at legalizing drugs so we can better control them.
Drugs at one time in world history were legal and the use of them was far less widespread. Coca Cola at one time contained cocaine (hence the name coke).
The consumption of alcohol during Prohibition was far more widespread than when it was legal. There were many deaths from badly produced by unregulated producers of alcohol or antifreeze-laced cocktails. The growth of gangland crime and political corruption was rampant.
Maybe an open-minded approach is necessary to solve the drug problems of the Western world.
Between fentanyl deaths, brain-dead meth users and gangland slayings in protecting territory, the scourge on our society may be of our own doing.
How much do we spend on policing, incarceration and overloaded courts systems, while the drug cartels make more than Canada’s gross national product?
I may sound weird to think this could ever happen, seeing how long it is taking to legalize what grows naturally. I don’t doubt drug money can grease a lot of political wheels to keep things illegal.
John Rimmell
Kamloops
John has a clear insight into the drug problem, this is one of the most sensible opinions I have read in KTW on this subject.
Mr. Rimmell:
A few considerations regarding your letter to the editor:
Fentanyl is not now, nor was it “developed” as a street drug, it’s always been a medicine.
Street drugs are not “developed” to be more lethal; lethality is the consequence of many factors including lack of quality control and ignorance rather than a goal of the makers.
Drugs were MORE widespread back in history, there were just fewer varieties of them. Marijuana was grown by the Jamestown settlers around 1600. Before the Civil War marijuana was a major source of revenue for the U.S., and marijuana plantations flourished during the 19th century. Marijuana was widely used as a medicinal drug from 1850 to 1937 and could even be purchased over the counter in pharmacies and general stores. Marijuana became an attractive alternative to alcohol after the price of alcohol was raised in 1920.
Benzies and speed were commonly used to keep drivers alert, especially truck drivers and even police officer. LSD was developed by the government to be used as a “truth serum”.
Your statement that, “The consumption of alcohol during Prohibition was far more widespread than when it was legal” is patently false. According to research by M.I.T. & Boston University economists in the early 1990s, alcohol consumption actually fell by as much as 70% during the early years of prohibition but levels jumped significantly in the late ‘20s as support for prohibition lessened. Even then use remained 30% lower than their pre-Prohibition levels for several years after the passage of the 21st Amendment.
Further, Coca-Cola (Coke) was NOT named that because it had Cocaine as an ingredient. Back in 1885 for it had two “medicinal” ingredients, extract of coca leaves and kola nuts; cocaine was an ingredient at one point, but had nothing to do with its name. If you get your information from Wikipedia, you’re bound to be told crap.
In fact, the term “Coke” was not used with the beverage until long after cocaine was no longer an ingredient. People colloquially referred to it as “coke” when they ordered it, and the company built the word into their ad lines and jingles.
It appears you are arguing in favour of legalizing street drugs. Fine, if that is your desire. But regardless of your position, you do your cause more justice if you choose to use actual truth, not your beliefs or folklore. There are so many inaccuracies in your letter it should never have been printed, because that is how false narratives are given wings. “I read somewhere that…” is how many myths and lies carry forward, because nobody remembers later that the story was debunked later.
Please feel free to have your own opinions, but when backing them up, you must do proper research and not feel free to use your own facts … unless you are Donald Trump or Tom Fletcher.
I don’t think for a minute that if everything was fully legalized there still won’t be an illegal element. You just have to turn to cigarettes to see an example of that. How many people are selling illegal tobacco products. By the time the government layers on all their taxes and regulations the criminals would still have the cheaper product, and to an addict supply and cost are very important.