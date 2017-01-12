In wake of opioid crisis, regulate drugs

Editor:

I think the development of more powerful street drugs (i.e. fentanyl, meth, etc.) of course is driven by the profits available for cheaper more powerful lethal drugs. I think it may be time to look at legalizing drugs so we can better control them.

Drugs at one time in world history were legal and the use of them was far less widespread. Coca Cola at one time contained cocaine (hence the name coke).

The consumption of alcohol during Prohibition was far more widespread than when it was legal. There were many deaths from badly produced by unregulated producers of alcohol or antifreeze-laced cocktails. The growth of gangland crime and political corruption was rampant.

Maybe an open-minded approach is necessary to solve the drug problems of the Western world.

Between fentanyl deaths, brain-dead meth users and gangland slayings in protecting territory, the scourge on our society may be of our own doing.

How much do we spend on policing, incarceration and overloaded courts systems, while the drug cartels make more than Canada’s gross national product?

I may sound weird to think this could ever happen, seeing how long it is taking to legalize what grows naturally. I don’t doubt drug money can grease a lot of political wheels to keep things illegal.

John Rimmell

Kamloops