Wake up to the realities of homeless life

Editor:

I was pleased to read the Nov. 1 story in KTW (‘Cold-weather shelters offering nightly housing’) that the city’s homeless will now have a dry, warm place to sleep every night for the next five months.

Thank you to the many people involved in assisting in these programs.

Thank you for believing these folks deserve to have the choice of shelter every night, not just when the temperature drops below -3 C.

They deserve dignity and respect as much as anybody else and should have equal access to resources, just like people with residential addresses.

Sadly, this is not the case.

When a person does not have an address, they are not eligible for assistance and they are excluded from accessing resources that could enhance their well-being.

There is widespread belief these people have made poor choices, which is why they have ended up on the streets.

These judgmental neo-conservative views are so outdated.

It is time people wake up.

Please open your minds and get educated to some of the real reasons our most vulnerable citizens are suffering, usually with very little hope things will ever get better for them.

Stop being sheep, people, and think outside of the box.

Stop believing everything you are told or perhaps question your ideologies and examine from where they have come.

Think of who is doing the telling of someone else’s story as it is not their story to tell.

Don’t assume all people who live on the streets are raging drug addicts — because they are not.

Think of how many people without homes you are not seeing because they are on someone’s couch.

Think of getting involved and making a positive difference.

Dayle Lynes

Kamloops