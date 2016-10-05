Wallace of KTW on Ryder Cup experience

Rory McIlroy fought an uphill battle Sunday on the eighth green at Hazeltine National Golf Club, but the young Irishman’s 60-footer wasn’t the biggest challenge.

“PA-TRICK REE-EED!“

“PA-TRICK REE-EED!”

The par-3 in Chaska, Minn., was fenced in by a thick crowd and bleachers were packed with fans who sacrificed the first seven holes to secure prime seats for this moment.

Eagerly anticipating what might go down as one of the most exciting front nines in Ryder Cup history, the gallery rolled out the red-white-and-blue carpet for Patrick Reed, further pumping the tires of someone already dubbed “Captain America” for superhuman-like shots that rendered his partner and three-time major champion Jordan Spieth irrelevant during the previous day’s matches.

Reed silenced the crowd. One moment you couldn’t hear yourself think and the next you could hear the blade of McIlroy’s putter.

The European Union weighing heavily on his shoulders — his team behind in the tournament — McIlroy drained the long bomb sending the crowd into a shocked frenzy.

When so many people would crumble under the pressure, Reed confidently drained his putt, too, firing the crowd back into an explosive roar, giving them exactly what they wanted and allowing the burgeoning American sports hero persona to grow another hole.

Home-course advantage indubitably helped the Americans win back the Ryder Cup this past weekend, during one of the biggest events in golf that pits Europe against the United States every two years.

Me and my crappy handicap were lucky to attend, crossing off an item on every golfer’s bucket list because my fiancé’s name was pulled from a lottery to purchase tickets at cost.

Our perspective was unique given no Canadian would be teeing off. But even after choosing Team Europe, I was momentarily swept up in the Budweiser, sunshine and thousands of American fans chanting: “U-S-A!”

The energy was electric.

BBC’s hilarious broadcasters brought my mind back to the blue and yellow, but the American national anthem echoed both days we walked the photoshop-perfect landscapes of Hazeltine.

Other fanimaniacs were hard to miss: From suits of stars and stripes to EU swag utilized to provoke boos and encourage more chants like, “I believe that we will win.”

The Reed and Rory Show was so intense we literally ran after them to the ninth hole on Sunday, joining a Walking Dead-like mob that maintained the pressure.

We also found the 16th green (complete with big screen) to provide plenty of action. Tiger Woods apparently agreed because he hunkered down on a grassy knoll in front of us when Spieth conceded his Sunday singles match to Henrik Stenson.

At one point, the wave began on the left side of the fairway across the water, crested toward the bleachers behind the green and ripped around to our side before shooting down the fairway and crossing back around the 550-yard par 5 16th.

“U-S-A!” encircled any player who dared step foot on the green.

That eighth hole, however, was the highlight because, while both golfers made birdie, McIlroy’s performance was exceptional.

Without factoring in the sheer difficulty of sinking that putt in regular circumstances, any golfer knows the focus and nerves during high stakes.

A friendly wager with a pal is enough pressure to take down the best of golfers, but toss in 40,000-plus fans cheering for the other guys — even taunting at times — and it’s no wonder Reed and the Americans claimed the trophy.

On more than one occasion, it wouldn’t have surprised me to see McIlroy turn around and re-enact the Bob Barker scene in Happy Gilmore, but he said the environment only fuelled him.

Now that’s a real winner.