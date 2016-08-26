WALLACE: On giving — even after death

We can all take a lesson from Susan Duncan.

The former Kamloops Daily News editor turned Interior Health Authority communications staffer recently went under the knife and gave someone a kidney.

This someone was not her spouse, sibling, best buddy or child, but someone she barely knew. Someone who simply needed a kidney and with whom she happened to be a match.

“Only a flesh wound,” she humbly told me.

Duncan wasn’t up for a photo-op detailing events that led her to saving someone’s life so I’ll turn conversation to the importance of such selfless acts. Our transplant system relies on it.

Without an opt-out system, which would see everyone automatically enrolled but able to withdrawal, B.C. residents are asked to register their decision with B.C. Transplant.

That means going out of our way to tell the arm of the provincial health care ministry yes or no when it comes to organ donation.

According to B.C. Transplant, 25,722 people in Kamloops have registered, less than a third of the city. Provincially and nationally, that number drops to about 20 per cent.

Keep in mind not all who registered are donors, most of them aren’t likely to die anytime soon and, as for potential donors, “less than one per cent of all deaths occur in such a way that

donation is possible.”

It’s tricky, explained B.C. Transplant spokesperson Maureen Mooney. To be a donor after death in B.C., a patient must die in an intensive-care unit and be ventilated before death.

Add to that specific matching requirements — things like blood type — and it’s no wonder 595 people are waiting on the transplant list across the province.

Many will die waiting.

Living donors like Duncan help and B.C. Transplant reported the highest living kidney donor rate in the country in 2015. It doesn’t work for every organ though, so people in need of a heart, for example, are out of luck.

There’s magic happening locally with complex multi-organ swaps and globally with advancements in 3-D printing — extraordinary measures to bolster a system we could all impact in just a few clicks.

In Kamloops, thousands could make a difference by registering their decision with B.C. Transplant.

A patient once told me most people are in favour of organ donation — the Canadian Transplant Society reports as many as 90 per cent of Canadians support it — but avoid registering because they don’t want to think about it.

I get it. When I finally filled out the card that comes in the mail with your driver’s licence, I got squeamish thinking about someone hacking me up when I kick the can. Especially when registration means checking off body parts like items on a grocery list.

Kidneys? Check.

Pancreas? Check.

Liver? Ha — if you really want it. Eyes? Tissue? Um. Creepy.

Yep, it’s icky. But the decision gets simpler when you remember you’ll be dead and have two options: waste good parts or save up to eight lives.

So go ahead, doc, scoop out my baby blues.

Some other things to consider: Family members who meet recipients sometimes find closure knowing their loved one saved another person. A common misconception is hospital staff won’t try to save your life if you’re a donor — there’s an oath against that.

Two out of three people haven’t registered in Kamloops. If you’re one of them, take the time and sign up regardless of your age or medical history. Do it right now online, here: transplant.bc.ca/be-donor.

It could mean saving the person next to you, a co-worker, friend, spouse or child. Or, like Duncan, just someone in need.

