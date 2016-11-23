Walsh’s five-conditions motion on Ajax dies in tie vote

On paper, it was a debate over five potential conditions to secure the city’s approval of the KGHM’s proposed Ajax copper and gold mine south of Aberdeen.

But a council debate Tuesday afternoon revealed more clues about the city’s first-round negotiations on a community-benefit agreement with the mining company.

In a split vote, Kamloops council shot down a motion from Coun. Denis Walsh, which included calls for First Nations approval of the project, the creation of an independent mining watchdog for Kamloops and monitoring of provincial mines by agencies outside of the Ministry of Energy and Mines and Ministry of Environment.

Walsh argued the points in his motion would fill some gaps left in a draft proposal for a community-benefit agreement, which the city hopes to negotiate with the KGHM.

Walsh said the proposal — which has been submitted to KGHM, with no response so far — has more of a focus on revenue-sharing and recovering costs than on the mine’s potential effects on the community.

“There needs to be a little bit more focus on community effects, not just finances,” Walsh said.

Mayor Peter Milobar argued the document, which has only been debated by council in-camera, is about more than money.

“There’s lots of different clauses in there and we don’t know what ultimately will make the cut, both monetary and non-monetary,” he said.

Responding to a question from the mayor as debate began, Walsh said that if all five conditions were met by KGHM, he would likely still be opposed to the mine, calling the conditions minimum requirements.

“They highlight at a high level the values that city council supports,” Walsh said.

His motion was defeated by a 4-4 vote (motions are defeated on tie votes), with Walsh and councillors Donovan Cavers, Tina Lange and Dieter Dudy in favour and Milobar and councillors Arjun Singh, Marg Spina and Ken Christian opposed. Coun. Pat Wallace was absent.

Councillors voting against the motion argued the five conditions could muddy the waters if the city has more concerns once the province, federal government and city-hired SLR Consulting report back on the mine’s application for environmental permitting.

“There is more than five things we need to worry about and I couldn’t agree that these, in isolation of all others, make or break it for me,” Milobar said. “You have to see what’s being proposed in its entirety.”

Spina wants to ensure there are more city-specific issues raised in whatever response council sends to the province, including questions about slope stability in Aberdeen and the area’s dusty climate.

“I don’t think it’s the right time,” she said. “I think we should wait for SLR. I think we’ve got the cart before the horse and we’re saying what the heck, we don’t need more information, we’re going to stir the pot again.”

Lange argued the resolution could “put the government on notice.”

“It says we have very high expectations of monitoring by the Ministry of Environment,” Lange said. “And it says we know they don’t have the capacity there.”