If you want it, you got it — Bryan Adams at Sandman Centre

If you want it, you got it — Bryan Adams at Sandman...

Take a trip back to the summer of ‘69 with Bryan Adams Friday at Sandman Centre. As of press time, a few tickets were still available for the show, which starts at 8 p.m.

Kamloops is among many stops on the Canadian legend’s Get Up Tour, which has already taken him overseas to Europe before visiting Canada and the United States and eventually heading to Asia. The tour is in support of his 13th studio album Get Up.

The North Vancouver native has sold 65-million records, toured six continents and achieved No. 1 status in more than 40 countries. He was also awarded the Order of Canada, inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and has a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame.Adams has also won several Academy Awards, Golden Globes and Grammys, has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has been inducted into Wembley’s Square of Fame.

Tickets range from $69 to $99 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.ca.