Waste not? City to decide fate of sludge

At first glance, the field of black soil behind one of the buildings at the Kamloops Wastewater Treatment Plant on Mission Flats wouldn’t necessarily catch the eye.

A few tomato plants grow along its edges as seeds can’t be treated by the facility and, while most are strained out early on, tomatoes have sprouted up in several parts of the site.

Otherwise, there’s little indication of the material’s origin.

Since the city’s new treatment plant opened in 2014, the decommissioned, cement-lined sewage lagoon has become a holding site for the treated sewage sludge produced during several stages of the treatment process.

But what the future holds for the approximately 70,000 cubic metres of sludge is still unclear.

Public works director Jen Fretz said the city has several options, but must decide whether to keep the solids for its own use or pay someone to take them away and use them elsewhere.

“I can’t help but think keeping it here and doing something productive with it would be the best thing, as opposed to paying somebody to take a valuable resource away,” she said.

That option would come with some costs.

While the solids have been treated by the plant’s millions of micro-organisms, which use organic materials in the sludge for food, the biosolids would need further processing before they would be suitable for city use, Fretz said.

That could mean composting the solids with other organics, a practice other B.C. communities have already taken up.

Kelowna and Vernon send their solids to a regional compost facility, where they are mixed with wood ash and wood waste to form the growing medium OgoGrow. The city of Penticton also offers its composted biosolids for public sale.

Other options include pelletizing or a gasification process. In all cases, Fretz said, the city would need to spend money to use its waste.

While the city hired a consultant to come up with a biosolids strategy when the treatment plant first opened, Fretz said the results weren’t successful.

Instead, staff plan to spend the next 18 months looking at options and determining what would offer the best long-term benefit.

The review will include paying to have the solids taken away.

Fretz said she’s also planning to speak with local businesses to learn what ideas they may have for the material.

“There’s so many different options and they’ll all be expensive because there’s infrastructure required to do what we need to do with it,” she said. “So, rather than make a short-sighted decision that will impact us long term, we’re going to try to go through this value engineering process and see what’s best.”

In the meantime, the lagoon is filling up.

While another decommissioned lagoon is available, Fretz said it’s more likely the city will pay to have some of the solids trucked out.

The sludge would most likely be used in a land application somewhere — agricultural and mining reclamation uses are common.