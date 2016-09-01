Watch out vinyl — cassettes also making a comeback

While much has been made about the huge comeback of vinyl records recently, another musical comeback has been quietly bubbling up from obscurity in the past five years: the cassette tape.

The cassette tape revival can be traced back to two places, Springfield, Mo., home of cassette manufactures National Audio Company (NAC), and Fullerton, Calif., home of cassette-only record label Burger Records.

During the 1990s, when the music industry was moving toward compact discs, NAC was making a slow but steady living selling blank tapes and spoken-word recordings, while buying cassette manufacturing equipment for cheap and buying blank cassette shells overseas from bankrupt companies.

In 2007 Burger Records started, offering cheap and limited runs of cassette releases from independent bands. Neither saw the boom coming for cassettes in the last few years. They were in the right place at the right time.

In 2014, NAC made $5 million from cassette sales, a 33 per cent increase from 2013. Seventy per cent of the output from NAC comes from independent labels and bands, but a number of major labels have released cassettes as well, the majority coming from Universal Music Group.

Kanye West, Eminem and even Justin Bieber have made small runs of cassette releases in the past five years. But it’s not the big names feuling this revival.

It’s the independent labels.

Burger Records co-founder Sean Bohrman said a number of factors have given to the return of cassettes. Burger Records themselves are one of more than 1,000 cassette labels producing music today. They say it’s less of a business decision and more of a platform to release music.

The label never sells anything for more than $5 a release.

A big part of it is the do-it-yourself culture of independent music, and the ease and lack of cost to releasing music by cassette.

Bohrman said a cassette release is “50 per cent cheaper than a CD, or even a digital album, they fit into your pocket and you can play them over and over in your car.”

The format is much more durable than a CD. Where a scratch could destroy a CD-R, you can throw a cassette without a case into the back of your car without damaging it at all.

There’s also the nostalgia factor, the same factor driving the vinyl record boom. Many of those making cassettes today grew up with them and with mix-tape culture.

They’re less bulky than a vinyl record and still have the tactile quality of a record or CD that a digital release lacks. In a time where digital music is putting emphasis on a single song, cassettes bring back the album feel.

Bohrman said, “Bands are trying to create a listening experience from the first track to the last.

“They put together their songs in a specific sequence. [Listeners] are making their own playlists, cutting out songs and not letting songs grown on them. If they don’t like it after the first 10 seconds, they’re on to the next thing.”

Cassettes are difficult to cue to specific songs, so the listener is often forced to experience the album in it’s entirety.

Tapes have a long history in the underground as well. From metal and punk bands in the 1970s and 1980s making their own albums on re-recorded (or re-purposed) tapes, and the strong mix-tape culture of early hip-hop, which was done entirely live and could only be reproduced by a cassette tape recording on a Walkman.

Small labels can do a run of 100 tapes for just $175 to $275 dollars, with the same run on vinyl costing $1,000 or more.

It makes more sense for obscure and experimental artists to producing non-commercial music on tape for fans, rather than risking a bigger cash outlay for a vinyl, CD or digital release.

It provides an easy and cheap way of getting music out to the public with less risk to the artist.

Canada has gotten in on the tape revival too, with Victoria’s Shake! Records releasing small runs of mostly Canadian garage and punk bands, and Vancouver’s 1080p Records focusing on experimental, electronic and found sound recordings.

Steve Marlow is the program co-ordinator at CFBX, an independent radio station in Kamloops. Tune in at 92.5 FM on the dial or go online to thex.ca.