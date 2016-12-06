Watching Kamloops change over 32 years — in four remarkable seconds

Ever wonder how much Kamloops has truly changed in the past three decades?

With 32 years if Google satellite views, now you can see, year by year, how the Tournament Capital has expanded, while losing plenty of trees in various areas.

The remarkable history in a few seconds shows the significant growth of housing as Aberdeen marches south and Batchelor Heights crawls northward.

Perhaps most striking of all is the loss of forests in the Kamloops region. In the imagery from 1984 to 1998, there is a mass of greenery southwest of the city. In 1999, a large chunk is gone. Along Highway 5 North is Strawberry Hill. Until 2003, it is lush green. In 2004, after the wildfires of the previous summer, the change is startling.

Timelapse is a global, zoomable video that lets you see how the Earth has changed over the past 32 years.

Kamloops can be studied, as can communities from around the world (check out Las Vegas to see eye-opening growth). You can watch it at slow, medium or fast speeds. We recommend slow or simply pausing the slideshow and clicking on each bar that represents a year.

It is made from 33 cloud-free annual mosaics, one for each year from 1984 to 2016, which are made interactively explorable by Carnegie Mellon University CREATE Lab’s Time Machine library, a technology for creating and viewing zoomable and pannable timelapses over space and time.

Using Earth Engine, Google combined over five million satellite images acquired over the past three decades by five different satellites.

The majority of the images come from Landsat, a joint USGS/NASA Earth observation program that has observed the Earth since the 1970s. For 2015 and 2016, Google combined Landsat 8 imagery with imagery from Sentinel-2A, part of the European Commission and European Space Agency’s Copernicus Earth observation program.