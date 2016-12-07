Water use in Kamloops is drying up — and saving money

The City of Kamloops is ahead of its goals to reduce water use.

In a briefing to council Tuesday, public works director Jen Fretz said the city is meeting winter water-use targets that were set for 2020.

The Sustainable Kamloops Plan calls on the city to reduce water us in the winter by 10 per cent from 2006 levels. Residents are already using 11 per cent less water, Fretz said.

Peak daily water demand — which the city hoped to reduce by 20 per cent by 2015 — is down by 29 per cent from 2006.

Fretz said the reductions have helped the city avoid a number of major waterworks projects, including an additional pipe under the river and an estimated $30 million in water-treatment plant upgrades. The city plans to update its water bylaw next year with tweaks to address illegal connections, construction and bulk water-use rates, and strategies for addressing leaks on systems with water meters.

Public works staff are also planning a review of water rates, Fretz said