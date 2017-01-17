Water-use warning after diesel spills into North Thompson River at Avola

The Interior Health Authority is advising some residents of the North Thompson Valley to check water for signs of diesel fuel contamination following an accident Monday night near Avola.

Avola is on Highway 5 North, about two hours north of Kamloops and about 40 minutes north of Clearwater.

The IHA said residents should check for a sheen on water or be able to detect a smell. Those affected are in a 40-kilometre stretch of the North Thompson River downstream of where a semi-trailer unit crashed into the river, one kilometre south of Avola.

Authorities said the fuel tank was punctured, resulting in release of about 800 litres of diesel fuel in the river. Cleanup began that evening.

Avola draws its water upstream from Avola Creek and is not affected.

The nearest community is Vavenby, which closed its intake system.

Arden Bolton, manager of utility services for the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, said the pumps were shut off and the system run off the reservoir overnight. The reservoir was refilled under monitoring by environmental officials. The intake, located about six feet below surface, was again shut off Tuesday afternoon and will be monitored again Wednesday.

The Ministry of Environment is sampling water to test for pollution.

The City of Kamloops’ water intake is on the South Thompson River, though council recently voted to go ahead with a $10-million emergency intake system on the North Thompson River at Yates Road in Westsyde.

The decision was sparked by concerns of a catastrophic spill occurring in the South Thompson.

A CN train spill in the 1990s closed the North Thompson River from Avola to Kamloops for more than a week.