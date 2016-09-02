WCT season kicks off with Made in Italy

Farren Timoteo is making his return to the Western Canada Theatre stage a personal one, with a story heavily inspired by his Italian immigrant family.

The playwright and lone actor for Made in Italy — premiering Sept. 8 at the Pavilion Theatre — joined outgoing WCT artistic director Daryl Cloran in 2012 for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and is collaborating with him again to present the world premiere of this comedic coming-of-age story.

When approached with the script, Cloran was struck by its relatability.

“There are a lot of actors out there who want to write their own one-person show but, Farren’s, I just felt like this is a story that our audiences will really enjoy because it’s that fish-out-of-water, sort of caught between two communities trying to find where they belong . . . I think it speaks to everyone,” Cloran said.

Set in 1970s Jasper, Made in Italy follows teenager Francesco — inspired by Timoteo’s father — through his efforts to make his mark on the world.

He faces questions of identity, family and belonging, partly through music and amidst the disco culture of the 1970s.

Timoteo has been experimenting with Italian-related material for close to 20 years, but this will mark the first time he has drawn so profoundly from personal experiences. For the last 10 years, the Edmonton-native has been the artistic director for Alberta Opera, a musical theatre company that does adaptations of fairytales.

“I think I’ve been cutting my teeth as a writer in the musical theatre genre . . . this is an entirely different step to do something that feels a lot closer to me,” Timoteo said. “It’s a very different experience.”

Timoteo’s grandfather immigrated to Alberta, taking a job with CN Rail and settling in Jasper — a place that shares the same mountainous qualities of the family’s home region of Abruzzo, Italy.

The characters who make up Francesco’s Italian family in the play are amalgamations of Timoteo’s own family members, he said. Conversations the audience will hear are ones he’s likely heard before — a theatrical combination of fiction and non-fiction.

Many of them happen around an elegant dining-room table — a place of tradition for Italian families — with a background wall covered in framed photographs, several taken from Timoteo’s personal albums.

One, in particular, is of his grandmother, who died when he was a young boy.

“I’m smushing a lot of different people together but, especially as we get older and some of those people are no longer with us, there’s something really beautiful about preserving the spirit of these characters, this family that came directly from Italy,” Timoteo said. “It’s pretty exciting to remind myself that storytelling is a method to preserve a legacy and to preserve that spirit.”

The actor draws much of his inspiration for the art of the one-man play from his time with Edmonton’s Fringe Festival. Audiences will see him jump between eccentric characters and accents with few costume adjustments.

Music plays a significant role in the show — as it has in Timoteo’s life — with songs in both Italian and English and a flare of 1970s disco. Cloran teased at least one scene in which choreographer Laura Krewsky has Francesco dancing on the table in Jasper’s discotheque.

Made in Italy runs Sept. 8 to Sept. 24, at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8 p.m. on weekends. A pay-what-you-can matinee is on Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. There are no Sunday performances. Tickets are available at the Kamloops Live Box Office, 1025 Lorne St, 250-374-5483 or online at kamloopslive.ca.