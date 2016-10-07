WCT’s stages seance

Janet Michael (left), Krista Colosimo, Anita Wittenberg, Stephen Gartner and Christopher Weddell star in Blithe Spirit, the next production at Western Canada Theatre. The Noel Coward play opened Thursday and continues to Oct. 15.

It’s the story of the Condomines (Colosimo and Gartner), who invite their friends the Bradmans (Michael and Weddell) to a seance with Madame Arcati (Wittenberg).

The ghost of Mr. Condomine’s dead wife returns and wreaks comedic havoc in the family. Tickets are at the Kamloops Live box office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483, kamloopslive.ca.