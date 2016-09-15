IN THE PHOTO: The Ukulele Orchestra of Kamloops holds regular jam nights, as seen above at The Grind Coffeehouse, and is hosting beginner lessons this fall.

Nicolette Eadie didn’t know anyone else who played the ukulele so she picked up Ukulele for Dummies and began teaching herself. Until recently, she hadn’t considered other ways of learning the instrument.

“Jim D’Ville teaches by ear,” she said. “You can’t learn by ear by learning from a book.”

Instead, you need the confidence to believe you can hear changing chords without seeing them on paper, Eadie said, a tip she picked up during a recent festival held by the Ukulele Orchestra of Kamloops, of which she is the president. The group wrapped up the three-day event featuring concerts, workshops and a jam session. Eadie said in its first year, she was thrilled with the response.

“It was fabulous,” she said. “Well attended, great response. That whole three-day festival was booked up within a month and a half.”

They set a cap on registration at about 80 people to keep things under control in its inaugural year. Eadie said they didn’t promote the event as heavily as they could have.

“I definitely think we could get a greater number if we wanted to,” she said, noting it was a “really nice-sized festival.”

They’re already in the process of booking next year’s venue and hope to make it an annual event. Eadie isn’t sure yet whether they’ll aim bigger when it comes to the festival. Their overall group, however, keeps getting larger three and a half years after its inception.

“We have a growing community of ukulele players in Kamloops,” Eadie said.

More than 50 people participate in meetings, lessons and practices, from beginners who have never picked up a ukulele to those with a bit more experience. Eadie said the instrument is popular among seniors who want to get back into music or tick something off their bucket list.

“People who haven’t played the ukulele don’t feel threatened,” she said.

Lessons are starting this month. Eadie is inviting newbies to join beginner classes. If anyone simply wants to try, they can borrow a ukulele and drop-in for up to four sessions for free.

“If they like it, they buy a membership after,” Eadie said.

Instruments can also be rented from Lee’s Music at 1305 Battle St. or Long & McQuade, at 955 Lorne St. For more information, go online to ukleleorchestraofkamloops.com.