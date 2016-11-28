What the Business Development Bank of Canada does is pretty straightforward, if you ask Steve North.

“We provide services and solutions to help Canadian entrepreneurs,” said the business centre manager of the bank’s Kamloops branch. “We help the entrepreneur out. We help them identify their needs, whether it’s through our financing arm, capital, real estate.”

BDC bills itself as Canada’s business development bank — the only financial institution in the country dedicated exclusively to entrepreneurs. Its mission is to help small- and medium-sized businesses with financing, capital and advisory services.

“We typically look at small- or medium-sized entrepreneurs,” North said. “But, when we say medium, medium is a broad definition — it might not be what a lot of people think of as medium.”

While BDC offers financing and indirect financing, it has two other units, North said — BDC Capital and BDC Advisory Services. BDC Capital offers venture capital and growth capital, while BDC Advisory Services offers consulting, growth advice and international expansion counselling. BDC is taking part in the Link Up: Kamloops Business Development Summit on Dec. 1. North will be giving a talk about the bank at a glance, answering three questions he said it commonly hears.

“Who we are, why we exist and what we do,” he said.

For North, the answer is simple.

“It’s to help businesses in Canada,” he said.

‘It’s a great day of learning, making new connections and linking up your business’

Five local business support and development organizations are presenting Link Up, the inaugural Kamloops Business Development Summit for Kamloops businesses. The full-day event on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre will include seminars, a keynote speaker, a trade show and opportunities for businesses to connect. It is being organized by Venture Kamloops, Kamloops Chamber of Commerce, BDC, Community Futures and Kamloops Innovation.

The day will feature 10- to 15-minute presentations by 20 organizations under four panels: financing, provincial support, community support and grants.

“It’s a great day of learning, making new connections and linking up your business to people and programs to help you in the specific areas of business development you’re looking for,” said Colin O’Leary, manager of business retention and expansion at Venture Kamloops.

Tickets are $50 and include a light breakfast, lunch and snacks. For more information and to buy tickets, go online to: venturekamloops.com/linkup.