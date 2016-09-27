Weekend TOFC highlights

There were 10 Thompson Okanagan Football Club squads featuring Kamloops players in EA Sports BC Soccer Premier League action on the weekend.

Nine of those teams played Coastal FC in Vernon, including the 2003 girls, who won 5-2 and were paced by a three-goal performance from Sophia Seibel and strong defence from Kiana Onyango and Tatiana Mueller.

Kiera Howaniec, Liesel Milovick, Ella DeRose and Allison Amy helped the 2003 girls erase a two-goal deficit in a 2-2 draw with Coastal.

Jonathan Rinaldi, Domenico Comita, Matthew Hanks and Carson Pyle were stout defensively for the 2002 boys in a 4-1 victory over Coastal.