Weigh RRSP, TFSA benefits before tax season

For most of the year, I park my car and walk to my office in the early morning and the building I walk by (a national accounting firm) is dark. The parking lot is empty and nothing is stirring. This is true for most of the year, except for now.

Tax preparation time and the steam is pumping out of every orifice, the lights are on and the parking lot is bustling. It must be tax time.

For our office, most of our planning is systematically organized throughout the year via our quarterly and or semi-annual comprehensive review meetings. That being said, we still need to make sure a few boxes are checked at this point in the year.

• Have you topped up your tax free savings account (TFSA)?

• Should you be making a registered retirement savings plan contribution (RRSP)?

In case you are not familiar with a TFSA, they are an account into which you can contribute $5,500 a year and pay no tax on any earnings in the account and pay no tax upon withdrawal. In addition, any amount you take out you can put back in at a future date.

Lastly, the contribution room carries forward so if you have not made a contribution to date, you could contribute $52,000 at this point in 2017.

What is the advantage of using a TFSA? Tax deferral and tax-free withdrawals. If you were to save $5,000 a year for 20 years and were able to garner a six per cent rate of return, you would accumulate just about $195,000. If you had to pay tax on those earnings and that reduced your rate of return to four per cent (after tax), you would have made $155,000 — or $40,000 less.

RRSPs are a little different. They carry the attraction of being tax deductible against your income, but you will pay full tax upon withdrawal. This is where it gets a little more complicated. Many people look at tax as a flat rate.

“I made $60,000 last year and paid $15,000 in tax, so my tax rate is 25 per cent.”

Actually, that would be the average tax rate, but we pay tax on a marginal basis. That means the higher your income, the higher level of tax you pay on that last dollar earned.

The main point is you need to figure out what you are actually going to save in tax by making a RRSP contribution versus what you will pay when you withdraw.

If you contribute $20,000 and get 40 per cent back due to your current marginal tax rate and a refund of $8,000, you want to compare that with what level of tax you will pay when you take it out.

If you know in retirement you will pay 20 per cent in taxes, the numbers make sense.

I recently had a case where a client wanted to contribute to a RRSP, but was winding down his employment and his current tax rate was around 15 per cent.

When we looked at his anticipated tax rate of 20 per cent in retirement, it just didn’t make sense.

Just because you have the room does not mean you should use it.

Les Consenheim is a senior wealth advisor with Scotia Wealth Management-The Consenheim Group and can be reached

by phone at 250-372-8117, by email at les.consenheim@scotiamcleod.com and online at consenheim.ca. This article is for general information purposes only. The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of ScotiaMcLeod. Individuals should seek professional advice prior to acting on any information referred to herein.