Welcome to the big leagues: Tier 3 Blazers to play in KIBIHT

The Kamloops Junior Blazers were beside themselves.

The rumours had already been flying around the tier 3 (T3) club’s dressing room for some time, the whispers that the organizers of the Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament (KIBIHT) might be looking to add another team from the River City.

But it wasn’t until after practice a few weeks back that head coach Doug Lewis confirmed what his players had been hoping for — they were in.

“They were beside themselves for sure,” Lewis told KTW.

“I think everyone is pretty excited, especially our second-years. The boys really only have two years to get a chance to play in KIBIHT, so for some of the second-years who maybe weren’t able to make one of the higher tiers, it’s a really good opportunity.”

KIBIHT 2017 gets underway on Dec. 28, with championship games being played on Jan. 1.

When the puck drops in the Blazers’ debut on the 28th, it will mark a couple of firsts for the 49-year-old tournament — the first time a T3 team has played in the event and the first time three Kamloops clubs have been amongst the competition pool.

Kamloops will start with a game on McArthur Island against the Alaska Grizzlies, before heading to Brock Arena to take on the Prince George Cougars on Jan. 29. Round-robin play will wrap up later that evening back on McArthur Island against Pursuit of Excellence Varsity.

“I think we’re going to be a little bit nervous once we do get there, but we’re really excited to be playing in this tournament,” said Junior Blazers’ captain and second-year forward Alexander Denis.

“We know the competition is going to be pretty tough. We might not be one of the most skilled teams there, being a tier 3 team, but we’re definitely going to go out there and try and outwork every team that’s there.”

While it seemed like a no-brainer for the T3 Junior Blazers to accept the invitation to KIBIHT, Lewis said it was important to make sure that his club would still be competitive once action got underway.

While they have landed in what might be one of the tougher pools of the tier 2 bracket, Kamloops has had success in tournament action against tier 2 opponents before.

“We’ll compete pretty well. That’s all we’re looking for is to just go in there, compete and have fun,” the head coach said.

“Again, we’ll just take it one game at a time, one shift, one period at a time, and try to compete and stay in there with those teams.”

The T3 Junior Blazers round out what tournament chairman Ted Kowalsky described as a very strong local contingent.

He’s expecting the additional Kamloops content to bring a few more fans through the doors during the five-day event.

“Our crowd increases dramatically when there’s a Kamloops team playing, for obvious reasons,” Kowalsky said.

“It’s going to be extra exciting having three teams in.”

The Junior Blazers are focused on making the Tournament Capital proud.

“We’re just grateful for this opportunity from KIBIHT — it’s very exciting,” Lewis said.

“It’s also a real testament of the talent of hockey players in Kamloops that we have three strong teams that can compete.”

Meet the team

The T3 Blazers are led by a second-year leadership group that includes captain Alexander Denis and assistant captains RJ Gerow and Owen Pincott.

Denis, Pincott, Carson Evoy, Jaden Zunti, Evan Clark, Matthew Mariona, Carter McLellan, Bryce Bertuzzi, Olen Gelineau and Jameson Rende make up the forward group, while Gerow Jason Carroll, Luke Petrie, Ty Haywood-Farmer and Samuel Lewis patrol the blueline.

Goaltenders Jared Sucro and Ryan Dusseault backstop the club.

Tragedy down South

An accident on Interstate Highway 80 in west-central Iowa claimed the life of a Nebraska minor hockey coach on Saturday, whose team was expected to be in Kamloops for the Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament later this month.

Rodney “Shayne” Sanborn, 41, was a part of the coaching staff of the Nebraska-based Omaha AAA Hockey Club that was set to compete in KIBIHT’s tier 1 division against the Chilliwack Junior Bruins, Calgary Royals and Grande Prairie Storm.

Two players and two parents from the hockey club were also injured in the crash.

“The hockey world is a small and special place to be,” read a tweet from the Omaha account on Sunday.

“Shayne Sanborn is a huge loss and will be missed. We still have two U14 players and two parents recovering in hospitals from very severe injuries suffered in yesterday’s horrific crash.

“We ask that your thoughts and prayers are with the Sanborn, Doggett and Rast families for a quick recovery and healing process. Thank you again for everyone’s support. It means a lot.”

According to The Des Moines Register, a westbound semitrailer truck crossed the median of the highway and crashed into a minivan headed east. The van and cab went in the ditch, but the trailer remained on the highway, where an SUV slammed into it.

Road conditions are believed to have been a factor.

Two individuals in the van were killed, while Sanborn was in the SUV and also killed in the crash.

Kowalsky said KIBIHT has issued a letter of condolence to the team and is uncertain if Omaha still plans to attend the tournament.