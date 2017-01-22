Welcome to Kamloops — the course

Newcomers to Kamloops have a fresh option to consider as they set out to learn more about their new home.

Sasha Kondrashov, an assistant professor at Thompson Rivers University, is offering Welcome to Kamloops, a free series of classes designed to help people “acquire the knowledge and skills that are needed for active living in Kamloops using available community resources.”

Attendance for all Tuesday sessions is not required. People can pick which ones they want to take, although classes are limited to 20 people and registration is required.

Topics include health care, banking, children and family, social services, shopping, the arts, recreation, healthy eating and tourism. Classes are held every Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Arts and Education Building, room 263. The course runs to April 4.

Kondrashov said she takes an adult education approach to learning, with participants responsible for the pace and amount of reading and extra research they do, as well as attendance at all scheduled classes.

“Course participants are further responsible for raising with me issues or problems with their progress in the class,” Kondrashov said. “Course participants are also expected to participate in the course activities so that knowledge is shared, reflected, questioned and debated respectfully individually and in groups.”

To register, email Kondrashov, who teaches in the faculty of education and social work, at okondrashov@tru.ca.