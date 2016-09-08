‘We’re not here to be the nice guys’ — rebuilding WolfPack aim for playoffs

‘We’re not here to be the nice guys’ — rebuilding WolfPack aim...

There will be lessons learned this weekend — and the next, and the next, and the next.

The Thompson Rivers WolfPack has set lofty goals for the 2016 Canada West women’s soccer campaign, but there are no illusions it will be an easy season.

“We’re young,” said first-year head coach Kelly Shantz.

“A lot of the stuff we have to cover with this group, you wouldn’t typically have to cover — they usually have so many returning players that you’d be getting more into the finer points of the game.

“Progress has been fast and good, but there’s a lot of work to do as you would expect with any rebuilding team and a really young crew.”

The Wolves will get the regular season underway this weekend, on the road to face the Calgary Dinos and Lethbridge Pronghorns.

Thompson Rivers went 0-4 in its pre-season slate, dropping decisions to the Capilano Blues and Quest Kermodes of the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA), moving on to university-level competition and falling to the UNBC Timberwolves and the MacEwan Griffins.

Shantz said this weekend’s action should be similar to that which the Pack faced against the Timberwolves and the Griffins.

The Pronghorns represent a team that has struggled to string together wins in seasons past, much like the Timberwolves, while the Dinos are a strong club expected to make the playoffs, much like the Griffins.

“It should be pretty similar to a couple weeks ago, which makes it a really interesting litmus test to go, ‘What have we learned? How far have we progressed in the two weeks since our last quality exhibition games?’” he said.

The WolfPack finished the 2015-2016 campaign with a 5-7-2 record, qualifying for the Canada West playoffs for the first time in program history, but falling in a one-game quarter-final to the UBC Thunderbirds, 6-1.

This season, with a new head coach and more than a dozen freshmen on the roster, Shantz said he expects every weekend on the pitch will be a wakeup call of a different sort.

But young or not, learning or not, his expectation hasn’t changed — this should be a playoff team.

“It’s odd because I coached at TRU for eight or nine years and our goal every year was to be playing in the national final — it was realistic at the time,” Shantz said, harkening back to the program’s days as a CCAA powerhouse.

“At the CIS level, if your goal isn’t to be in the national final, regardless of how young your team is and how new you are, you’re in the wrong place.

“We’re here to compete. We’re not here to be the nice guys, just there to show up and have a kick around and see how next year goes.”