Western Canada Theatre is in good hands

Editor:

I have spent my life in theatre and one major highlight was as founding artistic director of Western Canada Theatre.

I remind people that Judge Terry Shupe, Gary Long, Bill Bilton and some great students like Keith Dinicol and the awesome talent of Lanni Shupe were always there.

I am deeply indebted to them and the many people who have supported Western Canada Theatre and the Sagebrush.

It seems like only yesterday that I cut the ribbon for the official opening. I want to thank Daryl Cloran and wish him well.

James MacDonald is an excellent choice to succeed Daryl. James is a man of the theatre, experienced on all aspects, intelligent and friendly.

James, keep the classes and the theatre school. We want them. We need them.

But, James, now and again put a young talent in a play with professionals. That is a real, authentic learning experience.

I have done it all my life. It works.

Tom Kerr

Kamloops