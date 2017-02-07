Western Canadian Indoor Championship Series event returning to Kamloops

Thompson Valley Radio Controlled Race Club plays host to events throughout the year, perhaps none bigger than the Western Canadian Indoor Championship Series.

The seventh of eight races on the 2016-2017 circuit will be held from March 3 to March 5 at the Tournament Capital Centre, with more than 120 drivers from across Western Canada expected to pilot cars in the fieldhouse.

“RC racing is really launching off the map when it comes to competitions,” said Boni Braem, the Kamloops club’s social-media liaison and photographer.

“We have everything from speed-type sport cars, to vintage, to a demo class, which is only in Kamloops, and we also have a mini class. It’s kind of like watching clown cars because of how small they are, but how much speed they have.”

Some of the drivers have raced at each of the first six stops — in Sasktoon, Penticton, Airdrie, Edmonton, Victoria and Regina — and plan to chase overall titles at the final race in Calgary in April.

But the Kamloops stop is open to anyone wishing to try their hand at remote-controlled racing — register online at wcics.ca — and there is no cost for spectators to take in the action.

Thompson Valley RC calls Our Lady of Perpetual Help School home during the winter months and moves outdoors between April and September, with off-road and on-road asphalt tracks located behind Valleyview Arena.

The club’s next competition will be held in the OLPH basement on Sunday. Registration opens at 9 a.m. Racing begins at about 10:15 a.m.

“We always have new people joining in, whether it’s on-carpet or off-road racing,” Braem said.

“Some people enjoy the outdoor off-roading more than the indoor, but I’m more of an on-carpet type racer.”

To find out more about the club, go online to thompsonvalleyrc.com and follow @tvraceclub on twitter, thompsonvalleyrc on instagram and Thompson Valley RC Race Club on Facebook.