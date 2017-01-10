Westsyde Pool construction delayed

Construction at Westsyde Pool has been paused after it was discovered incorrect building materials have been installed in the roof of the facility.

After reviewing the matter, the city and general contractor D&T Developments Ltd., acting on advice from the city’s technical advisors, have decided to remove the panels and replace them with new material that meets the required specifications.

This means a delay in opening, said city capital projects manager Darren Crundwell. It was originally expected the pool would reopen next month but he could not predict how long the delay will last.

Because the error is not the city’s responsibility, the panels will be replaced at no additional cost to it.

The $3-million project began last October but the pool was closed in June, 2015, after moisture in the roof caused some of the wooden ceiling tiles to fall out. An inspection then found years of warm moist air had leaked from the pool into the roof making the building unsafe to use.