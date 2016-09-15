Wetsyde pool demolition to wrap up

A $3.1-million repair project at Westsyde Pool is thus far on track.

“In my opinion, we’re halfway through some of the riskiest work, where there could be surprises that cost us money,” said the city’s capital-projects manager, Darren Crundwell.

Contractor D&T developments is expected to wrap up the demolition phase of the project by the end of the month, in preparation for a total roof replacement and other repairs. Work began in August and will wrap up by the end of January 2017.

Crundwell said D&T did find mould in the roof, which was rotting from the inside out after moisture from the pool tank penetrated the ceiling’s vapour barrier. But that discovery was expected and won’t alter construction plans, since that section of the pool structure will be all-new once the repairs are complete.

“It’s not like we’re going in and just replacing some shingles. We’re ripping the entire structure off,” he said. “It’s going to look more like Walmart inside — it’ll be an open steel joist . . . and we’re essentially rebuilding the outer shell of the pool as well.”

Crundwell said the ceiling beams of the pool may find new life for some other city project. The city’s parks department previously re-used wood from trees taken down at the Old Courthouse gallery to construct an amphitheatre in Kenna Cartwright Park.