What does Canada mean to you? CTV wants video for two-hour show

CTV has chosen Saturday, Sept. 10, as the day it wants Canadians to create a video explaining what it means to be exactly that — a Canadian. From the submissions, the network will create a two-hour show, Canada In A Day, that will air at a later date.

Submissions will also be featured online at canadainaday.ca; that site has more information on the project. CTV suggests people taking part ask themselves four questions: What do you love, fear, hope for and what does Canada mean to you?