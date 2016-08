What is that smell?

Editor:

I am wondering if anything is being done about the poor air quality in Kamloops.

While I was sleeping one night last week, the odour coming through the open window was so pungent that it woke me up.

This has happened a lot this year.

I live in Brocklehurst and really notice the pulp-mill smell and the haze over the valley and city.

This can’t be good for us.

Marie Kabus

Kamloops