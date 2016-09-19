What prompted re-thinking of Hippocratic oath?

Editor:

Re: Linda Davidson’s letter of Sept. 14 (‘College policy makes patients suffer’):

Thank you for shedding some dark kind of light into the thinking of our learned regulatory medical authority known as the College. Their new zeal is guaranteeing a new crazy kind of misery for many of us by stepping way back into the numbing era of curing headaches with sledge hammers.

B.C. MD’s, seeking innovative ways of mitigating ever-morphing trends of unreachable chronic pain are now threatened with disciplinary action for so-called over-prescribing of any sedative, anxiety-relieving sleeping pills, and/or opiate derived painkillers (gasp).

What prompted this innovative re-thinking of the Hippocratic oath?

Some thought it must have been due to the many fatal fentanyl overdoses. Others blame the knee-jerking, statistically savvy, regulatory College body (of purveyors in bureaucratic bungling) with deciphering national prescription data of said dreaded drugs far in excess of other provincial normative trends in these here British Columbia mountains of extremes.

Groan.

Horst Maerzke

Kamloops