What will site cost?

Editor:

As injection sites are taxpayer funded, what are the projected costs for the purchase of the property, building construction, annual maintenance and staffing as well as police and bylaw enforcement?

With council unanimously approving this project, I am assuming no councillor has walked through the devastation of Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, home of a “safe” injection site?

In the continuing efforts to accommodate the illegal drug industry, whose neighbourhood will now be destroyed?

Joyce Gibbins

Kamloops