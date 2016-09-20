What will site cost?

What will site cost?

By
Kamloops This Week
-
6
0
SHARE

Editor:

As injection sites are taxpayer funded, what are the projected costs for the purchase of the property, building construction, annual maintenance and staffing as well as police and bylaw enforcement? 

With council unanimously approving this project, I am assuming no councillor has walked through the devastation of Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, home of a “safe” injection site?

In the continuing efforts to accommodate the illegal drug industry, whose neighbourhood will now be destroyed?

Joyce Gibbins
Kamloops

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please login to leave a comment or to vote.

Click here to login