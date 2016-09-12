What’s he done?

Editor:

Peter Milobar wants to run for the B.C. Liberal Party? Let’s see what Milobar has done for Kamloops during his time as mayor:

1. Installed parking meters (hidden tax grab) and found out later he could not get rid of them.

2. Pay increases for city councillors.

3. Bought the former Kamloops Daily News property for taxpayers (bought by taxpayers) and it still empty.

4. Increased property taxes.

All of this was accomplished via the taxpayers’ hard-earned dollars. What about the costs incurred for the campaign in favour of the proposed performing-arts centre? Who paid for it?

Frank Desmet

Kamloops