Where will Massimo go?

The Kamloops Blazers used their first-round pick in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft to nab top prospect Massimo Rizzo of Burnaby Winter Club. He has not yet committed to play in the WHL. Allen Douglas/KTW

Massimo Rizzo is not sure if his hockey future will include the Kamloops Blazers.

“It’s probably the hardest decision I’ve had to make so far,” said the 15-year-old forward, who was picked 15th overall by the Blazers in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft. “There are lots of options and lots things to think about, either playing college or Dub.”

Should Rizzo sign a WHL contract with the Blazers, he will lose NCAA eligibility.

Rizzo, who is expected to play this season with Burnaby Winter Club (BWC), attended the junior A Penticton Vees’ training camp and played in an exhibition game with them before arriving in time for Blazers’ rookie camp last week.

The highly skilled forward could opt to go the same route taken by Kamloops product Ryan Gropp, who joined the Vees and kept his NCAA options open before eventually signing with the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Some WHL-drafted players who join junior A squads never return — see Dante Fabbro and Tyson Jost, both of whom opted to play for the Vees and were selected in Round 1 of this year’s NHL Draft.

“I’m still keeping my options open, getting all the facts and being able to make a decision,” said Rizzo, who the Blazers are referring to as a franchise-type player.

Rizzo played on a line with NHL draft picks Rudolfs Balcers and Deven Sideroff during main-camp scrimmages and the top prospect came as advertised.

He impressed throughout camp and racked up two assists in the Blue vs. White intrasquad game on Tuesday, capping the night by showing off his hands in scoring an incredible shootout goal.

“It’s been an amazing experience, I’ve learned a lot here, met a lot of new guys and got to know the coaches a bit better,” Rizzo said.

“He [Blazers’ head coach Don Hay] is a lot more strict. He demands a lot from his players. It’s good because it results in wins on the ice.”

Rizzo, who racked up 60 goals and 137 points in 61 games last season with BWC, also showed a bit of toughness on Tuesday night.

Joe Gatenby, a 20-year-old defenceman, flattened the 15-year-old behind the net and took a charging penalty, extracting a gasp from the small crowd in attendance.

Rizzo returned to his feet and stayed on the ice for a lengthy shift.

Kamloops opens exhibition play against the Victoria Royals on Friday at Sandman Centre. Game time is 7 p.m.

Unless he signs with the Blazers before then, Rizzo will not be in the lineup.