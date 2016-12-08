WHL trade deadline discussion — will Blazers’ GM swing a deal?

General managers are not keen on giving away their plan ahead of the WHL trade deadline, which arrives on Jan. 10.

They usually offer vague answers like, “We’ll exercise all options that might be out there and try and source something that may add to our group,” as Blazers’ GM Stu MacGregor did — and they almost always say they’re open to getting better, if the price is right.

In looking at the Kamloops roster, it’s safe to say it could use improving up front, where a lack of depth might be addressed sometime in the next month.

MacGregor said as much.

“At any time, you’d like to add some depth and that might be an area you’d want to add to,” MacGregor said, looking relaxed in his corner office on Mark Recchi Way.

“We’ve got a lot of defencemen here and we’ll have to make some decisions as we move along. You could always add a piece, if it makes you better.”

There you have it — a glut of D-men and room for improvement up front.

Danny and Joe Gatenby, Luke Zazula, Nolan Kneen, Ondrej Vala, Conner McDonald, Dallas Valentine and Dawson Davidson make up the Blazers’ defence corps.

There aren’t too many names on that eight-man list that wouldn’t be up for discussion, if there were a veteran forward on offer who could bolster Kamloops’ group up front.

The problem: There really aren’t too many forwards who meet that description — older and good — being shopped across the league.

And the Blazers are not willing to give up a bright, young player or an established stalwart in exchange for a shoddy rental.

“That’s the big question: Which assets do you use that you have to get better?” MacGregor said. “We’re not going to throw away the future just for this year.

“If we don’t make a deal, we made a big trade at the beginning of the year and that had a big impact on our team already.”

In August, Kamloops traded forward Jake Kryski, 18, to the Kelowna Rockets in exchange for Joe Gatenby, 19, Danny Gatenby, 18, and a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft.

The elder Gatenby brother, Joe, has come as advertised, solid on the back end and able to contribute offensively. He is plus-5 and has 16 points after 29 games, making him the top scorer among Blazers’ defencemen. Danny has been steady in limited action.

Kryski has seven goals and 17 points in 24 games with the Rockets.

“My talks with Stu have been about how the team is playing,” Blazers’ head coach Don Hay said. “What do we need to do to continue to play well?

“If we need to strengthen our team, we’ll look at that as we move ahead.”

Kamloops (17-12-1-0), Victoria (16-13-2-0) and Kelowna (17-11-1-0) appear to be primed to duel for the second and third spots in the B.C. Division, with Prince George (21-7-2-0) looking like a good bet to finish first.

The Blazers, Royals and Rockets will each like their chances, if they can land in that two-seed vs. three-seed divisional matchup in Round 1 of the playoffs. The parity between the teams should make for a great series.

Kamloops’ odds of a playoff run would likely improve if they can swing a deal for a dependable forward before the deadline.

There is a WHL trade moratorium for all roster players each year from Dec. 15 to Dec. 26. If the Blazers do make a deal, it will be done between either today and Wednesday or Dec. 27 and Jan. 10.

“Maybe it’s just within the dressing room itself that we continue to improve,” MacGregor said. “I don’t think we’re in a bind. But if it makes you better and you have to pay a little bit of a price, you do it.”