Why is camping permitted at McArthur Island?

Editor:
I walked around Mac Island on Canada Day.
There were over a dozen trailers and campers parked there.
Why does the city allow this? Are there not campgrounds in Kamloops? Do they not pay for business licences, pay taxes and employee people?
Is it proper for the City of Kamloops to compete (for free) with business that are trying to make a living in this city?
Inquiring minds want to know.
Richard Berry
Kamloops
Yes, the construction trade deals with this issue on a daily basis. Many jobs are lost to out of town crews that float where the work is, driving down prices and quality of work. Unskilled is cheap, but they can spell hammer and swing one.
…ummmm, ok inquiring mind…perhaps they were camped there because they were attending some sort of sporting event…with their families ? Sorry, I still don’t see this as an earth-shattering issue…but that’s just me. “Is it proper for the City of Kamloops to compete (for free) with business that are trying to make a living in this city”?…maybe you can ask that same question to the proponents of a year round Farmers….sorry…ARTisans market……
Maybe they can charge a fee for event campers….. Or…. set up a small campground where the old BMX Track was to entice people to the park\Kamloops. City staff is at the park everyday, get them to look after the campground also.
I agree. I RV’d for a time with our family when they were young and a little afterwards. We never once stayed in other than a bonafide campground or RV park.
But were they camping? Just because it looks like they are, doesn’t mean they are. A lot of travelers will set up for an afternoon/evening/day in a convenient parking lot for a break from being on the road. Nothing wrong, or illegal about it, so long as you are out of the park by “closing time”. I’ve done it myself.
It is possible to camp on City property, but you A: Need a permit and B: Need to be approved for the permit Major sporting events, like a soccer competition, or BMX event, for example, will get a permit to allow visitors to camp at the event site as it is convenient for out of town attendees. Very rarely, is a permit issued for an individual to spend a night, though it has happened.