Why is camping permitted at McArthur Island?

Editor:

I walked around Mac Island on Canada Day.

There were over a dozen trailers and campers parked there.

Why does the city allow this? Are there not campgrounds in Kamloops? Do they not pay for business licences, pay taxes and employee people?

Is it proper for the City of Kamloops to compete (for free) with business that are trying to make a living in this city?

Inquiring minds want to know.

Richard Berry

Kamloops