Will some day ever come?

Editor:

According to an article published in the online version of the Telegraph News (U.K.), an 84-year-old great-grandmother named Olga Woltering, a British citizen, was one of the first people killed in the Jan. 6 shooting spree at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

She was on vacation with her husband. She was an innocent victim of a senseless act of violence. Also victimized were her husband, other family members, her loved ones at home, members of the church she attended and people in the community where she lived.

She was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. The guy who pulled the trigger, Esteban Santiago, didn’t know her from any other person in the airport that day. But he still killed her.

One day people with red rods came to measure holes in a house nearby. My life changed that day. I thought of the woman I loved and with whom I promised to spend my life, for better or for worse. I thought how she could have been killed. I thought of men in uniform coming to our door to let me know that my wife wouldn’t be coming home again.

All because of — what?

A crappy old barn of a house that should have been condemned two years before? A bunch of self-centred, greedy goons who had no regard for anybody else? People who wanted to intimidate others or stake a claim on what they thought to be their turf or their women?

Thank God I never got the news that came in the dreams I used to often have. Thank God I never had to look at her obituary in the newspaper. I would have known the reasons.

Joe and Jane Public would have just looked at her picture and seen a beautiful woman they may have never known.

Some day, gun violence might end. Some day, people won’t have to grieve the loss of a loved one because of the actions of a person filled with hate, be it on behalf of ISIS or the drug trade.

Some day, God will judge the moral knowledge of these things.

Some day.

John Noakes

Kamloops